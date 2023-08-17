How will Dhruv save Navrang Van from Shyam Mohini’s order in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating time-travel romance drama, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' has engaged audiences by weaving an enchanting tale filled with surprises that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The dynamic protagonists, Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma) continue to lead viewers on a thrilling journey filled with unexpected twists. The recent introduction of Ulka Gupta as Shyam Mohini has only heightened the intrigue, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next.

With the demise of Maharaj (Yash Tonk), Vallabhgarh faces turmoil from all sides. Vikramjit (Manish Khanna), hailing from Vikramgarh, cunningly senses an opportunity to take over Vallabhgarh. The stakes are higher than ever as the battle for supremacy unfolds. Amidst the chaos, Shyam Mohini orders to get Navrang Van demolished. When he learns about the demolition of Navrang Van, Dhruv's worries intensify as he discovers that Tara has gone to the 21st century with his father, Ravi Baba (Harsh Vashishth). Feeling determined, he chooses to do whatever it takes to rescue Navrang Van from being torn down. Meanwhile, Shyam Mohini expresses her liking towards Dhruv and leaves a condition before him.

Will Dhruv be able to fulfil Shyam Mohini's condition?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “In the upcoming episodes, my character will go through mixed feelings as he faces one of the most difficult challenge of his life. Portraying Dhruv’s dilemma about going ahead with the prospect of a potential alliance with Shyam Mohini and sacrificing his love for Tara was challenging. This unexpected twist adds layers of intrigue to the storyline, and the audience can expect a roller-coaster of emotions as Dhruv's journey will take them through unexplored dimensions of love and responsibility.”

