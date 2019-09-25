News

Hrithik Roshan reveals he got 30000 marriage proposals after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

25 Sep 2019 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning the hearts of audience with its hilarious episodes. It is undoubtedly one of the most loved comedy TV series. Many celebrities from Bollywood and also from other fields have already graced the show, and recently, it was the turn of Hrithik Roshan.

On the show, the War actor spoke about the love he received soon after his grand Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He said that he received more than 30000 marriage proposal after the film hit theatres in 2000, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed. The actor married Sussanne Khan the same year.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him.

