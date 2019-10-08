Hritiqa Chheber shoots special video for Navratri

After doing a successful Ganpati music video together, actor Hritiqa Chheber will again be seen with actor Arjan Bajwa in a Navratri song. The actor says that she loves working with Arjan. “Arjan is a very humble, down to earth person. This is my second song with him in a row and we had a lot of fun shooting this video. It didn't feel like we were working. The whole setup was of like we were celebrating a Navratri-Garba night,” she says.

Talking about how she celebrates the festival, she says, “Navratri is celebrated very nicely at my place. These nine days signify victory of good over evil forces. I've always seen my family worshipping Maa Durga especially during these nine auspicious days of Navratri. We thank Maa for keeping our family protected against any evil, giving us courage to live life fearlessly. I fast on the first and last day of Navratri”

Talking about future plans, she says, “Every actor wishes to become significant in the industry. This is just my first step towards my goal. I definitely want to do a lot of work as an actress and make a mark for myself. For now, I'm am taking life as it comes.”