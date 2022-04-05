Huge update! Karan Johar announces that Koffee With Karan is not returning; netizens have mixed reactions

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is one of the most popular producers and directors of Bollywood. But one thing that he does best is host Koffee With Karan. Fans love to watch this chat show. It has always made it to the headlines for the guests who come on the couch and the revelations that they make. Well, everyone was eagerly awaiting the next season, but it looks like that is not going to happen.

Reportedly, Karan Johar was all set to return with season 7 of the show, and there were multiple reports about the celebs who were supposed to be a part of it. However, Karan recently took to social media to reveal that Koffee With Karan is not returning. Yes, you read it right! The controversial talk show which has been in the news always is not returning with the new season.

Karan posted a note and tweeted, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.” The filmmaker’s note read, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found out place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… - Karan Johar.”

Well, netizens have a mixed response to this. While some are sad, some feel it’s good that the controversial show is not returning. A netizen tweeted, “K, I enjoyed ur show throughout and u were damn good as the host.. Koffee With Karan will be missed!!!” Another netizen wrote, “Means that bollywood ab sudharne ki koshish me lga hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “What impact could u possibly make other than causing controversy?”

A netizen feels that this is just a promotional thing for the next season. The netizen tweeted, “Really hope this isn't true, people were waiting so eagerly for it. Plus I think it's definitely coming - might be a promotional thingy, the three dots at the end kind of imply it.”

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, and many more came on the show as guests.

