Huge update! Sayantani Ghosh joins Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, has participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6, and Dare 2 Dance. The actress was also seen in the TV show Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has been a part of shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Qubool Hai, and Santoshi Maa.

After auditioning several actresses for the role of the antagonist in the upcoming show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, the makers have finally found the one that will play Simsim in the fantasy drama. Their hunt has ended with Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which wrapped up in January 2022 following a year-and-a-half run.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad

will play the lead couple in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Tunisha was last seen in Hero: Gayab Mode On. Her co-actor from the same show, Kailash Topnani will play the negative role of Ghoul in Ali Baba.

Also read Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Another misunderstanding between Prachi and Ranbir, Ranbir ends all the drama with a huge revelation

Informs a source associated with the show, “We had auditioned several actresses for the part. However, when we came across Sayantani’s audition tape, we immediately knew that she fit the bill perfectly. The shoot for the show is expected to commence soon.”

On the personal front, following a courtship of eight years, the Tera Yaar Hoon Main (TYHM) actress tied the knot with Anugrah Tiwari (he is from the fitness industry) on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. It was an intimate affair with just immediate families and close friends in attendance. A reception was hosted in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur.

Sab TV, is all set to come up with Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul, and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

Also read Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Another misunderstanding between Prachi and Ranbir, Ranbir ends all the drama with a huge revelation

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI