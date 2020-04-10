Hum Paanch's Rakhi Vijan reveals why her dad never watched her shows

MUMBAI: Due to lockdown, channels are running old shows. Many classic shows have returned to the small screen and Ekta Kapoor's Hum Paanch is one of them.

The show aired between 1995 and 1999 and was massively popular. There is no way one cannot remember the iconic characters on this show, be it Sweety (Rakhi Vijan), Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf), Kajal (Bhairavi Raichura), etc. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Vijan shared some hilarious deets from sets.

When she was asked how is she doing during this lockdown period in the view of coronavirus outbreak, Rakhi said, "I am enjoying myself. I am spending so much time with mom and dad which we don't get otherwise." Now that Hum Paanch is on air, is she watching that? To this, Rakhi revealed, "Finally, we will because initially dad and I never watched Hum Paanch. In 1996-1997, it was still a taboo for girls to start acting and my dad was so upset with me, he never watched my shows; he didn't speak to me, never saw my work."

"Now in 2020, we will sit together and watch," Rakhi said.

Tracing her journey, Rakhi shared, "I never thought I would ever be an actor. I just wanted to work and do something out of my life. I knew Ekta from before, we used to hang out together, so, one day she offered this show to me and things just took off from there." About Sweety becoming such a hit character, Rakhi said, "It is such a cute character and it was well crafted and performed, it had to be a hit. It is such a crazy, mad hatter, adorable and youthful character, there was no scope of it being a flop. It had to be a hit. It was very well crafted by Ekta. She is a genius."

Was it difficult to play a character that was so dumb? "I am not a very smart woman. I go by my heart. I don't have a brain at all. When people are not very smart, there is a certain level of innocence in them and that innocence is very adorable. Similarly, Sweety was completely dumb but she thought she was super smart. But I loved it, enjoyed playing the character and did not find it tough. I am as mad as Sweety. It came easily to me. I am sorry people thought I am acting but I was playing myself," she said.

