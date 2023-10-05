Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalte Rahe", Shares Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly On The Immense Love Showered On Anupama By Her Fans

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly has become a household name as Anupama. Rupali Ganguly came to limelight with the successful running television show Anupamaa, airs on Star Plus. Rupali Ganguly essays the titular role in the show Anupamaa. The show started in 2020, and has reached heights to achieve with number rated show and marking the number one position on the TRP charts with each passing day.

Talking about the love and appreciation that she has received from the audience, Rupali shared, My journey as Anupama has been an adventurous ride. Instead of calling me by my real name, people often refer to me as Anupama, which makes me feel proud. The love that I receive from audience makes me feel inspired and motivated to approach each new day with optimism and zeal. I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when Anupama came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am. It is because of Anupama that I have received so much admiration fron the audience. Fans have loved the chemistry of Anuj and Anupama, since the time Anupama has aired, it has been number one on the trp charts. I feel blessed when I hear fans saying Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalte Rahe"

Anupamaa' is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by X and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions.