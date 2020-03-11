Human life is of most importance, producer Mou Das on Corona Virus precautions

MUMBAI: Producer Mou Das believes in producing responsible content on television. Her belief in good content is an extension of her real self as even, in reality, she believes so. Therefore, this year on Holi, when the worry of Corona Virus spreading is heightened, she believes the celebrations can wait.

"Talking about avoiding Holi this year due to coronavirus upto a certain extent is correct, as Holi is a festival where people come together and enjoy the festival. There are so many Holi events that get organized all across the country in various cities were you meet people whom you don't even know. I don't think any festival is more important than a person's life. At the same time excluding those who are affected by the virus doesn't give you a good feeling or happiness. So why not have some humanity and wait till the time when all are in good health and then celebrate," she says.

Mou goes on to add, "It's not that one should not celebrate Holi this year, but also be concerned about their and other's health, as this virus is unknown to us and necessary precautions are a must." Not the one to just preach, Mou will stay indoors this year.

"I have no plans for Holi this year yet as I am too occupied with work. For me, festivals are for spending time with family and friends. Holi also means the same for me. If I get time, I will fly back home to be with family. It’s a festival of colours and it’s celebrated all over so I enjoy the festival mood but try to be more indoors. The realisation of saving water is important for execution and it’s up to us if we say we have to follow it at first place then we can make others do the same."

The issue of water scarcity also takes a front seat on the festival of Holi and being a responsible citizen, she says, "Water should not only be used wisely but I would also say it should not be used at all. Holi is a festival of colors and not water. The reason behind saying so is that, there are states or cities in India, where they have a huge water shortage because of which they pay even for a single litre of water, be it for drinking purpose or household. In such a situation of crisis, it will not be wrong to say that if the water is wasted just for fun and enjoyment then in no time even the whole country might suffer from this very crisis."

On a lighter note, when asked what has been her favourite Holi memory from childhood, Mou is hit by nostalgia. "We were a group of 10-12 kids in our society and our Holi used to start the moment we would get up with a bucket of water and packets of colour. We used to have a competition who had coloured whom the most and then when elders joined around the afternoon it was like throwing each other in a pool of colors. Those were really fun times. I have no plan for Holi this year yet as I am too occupied with work," she says fondly and adds, "For me, festivals are like spending time with family and friends. Holi has also been about family, friends and food. Now on Holi, I am mostly indoors."

Indian shows and films have a plethora of Holi based scenes and songs. What is the importance of showing this festival on the screen? "In TV and films, all festivals including Holi is used to add light flavour to the story, it breaks the monotony. The Holi song in Sholay movie is my favourite. There’s no specific reason behind it. It’s just melodious," she says.