Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: Unbelievable! X1X dance crew’s performance blows the mind of the judges; Rohit Shetty says “I am a stuntman and I know it’s impossible to jump from 35 feet without a harness”

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors, the show is similar on the lines of India’s Got Talent and as began with a good start, the show in the first week made it to the top 20 shows.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are the judges of the show and the show is hosted by Bharti and Harsh.

The contestants on the show are very talented and the judges are shocked with their performance and they are left speechless.

From this weekend there would be some celebrities who would come on the show and would interact with the judges and the contestants and would have a fun time on the sets of the show.

This weekend Rohit Shetty would be gracing the show and will be having some fun with the audiences and the judges. Now we came across a video where one can see how X1X dance crew’s performance will leave the judges speechless and they wouldn’t know what to do.

During the dance performance, one of their team members will jump from a height of 35 feet which will shock the judges.

Rohit Shetty who has come there as a special judge will say that he is a stuntman and he is sure that no one can jump from 35 feet without a harness and this is commendable said that ace director.

Well, there is no doubt X1X dance crew’s performance is a very good performer and that they have all the potential to go ahead in the show.

