HURRAY! Udaariyaan's Jasmin Singh aka Isha Malviya invites all for her Atrangi Wedding

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airing on Colors TV. The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. It stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Karan Grover in the leads.

Also read: What! Netizen in shock as Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra's goes bald in Yeh Hai Chahatein

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan see Fateh married to Jasmine. While fans just excited to see what's going to happen in the Atrangi Wedding. Jasmine is looking so pretty in the dress.

Check out the video:

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan Jasmine's last card works for her and the Virks agree to get Fateh married to Jasmine, while Tejo is still trying to save the family from her clutches. Jassu begins with preparations, and she humiliates the Virks while she dances around them and kickstarts her Atrangi Sangeet ceremony at Virk house.

Also read: WOW! Naagin 6: Adaa Khan Returns as Naagin for the Basant Panchami Special in a while new avatar! Pictures Inside!

Well, now we see that Jasmine dances around the Virk House and bullies Fateh by tying the wedding dupatta with him and pushing him to take pheras with him. Fateh feels humiliated in front of the guests, but he is helpless.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com