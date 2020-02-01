I am a designer and model in real life too and thus, I think I can do justice to the character: Ravneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Colors’ new offering Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love story has just begun and has been getting the love from the audience. The show has a stellar ensemble cast and all the actors are playing their quite convincingly.

Karn Sangini and Seth ji fame Ravneet Kaur is also seen in the show as Megha with a grey shade character. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the actress to know more about her character.

She said, “ Megha, is an independent lady. She is proud of where she is and at times she is arrogant too. She is possessive about Gagan and loves him a lot. When she encounters with Pinky she tries demeaning her too. But with respect to work she is the best at whatever she is doing her her designer field”.

When asked if she can relate to her character or no, she said, “I have never played such a character before and I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Megha. I am a designer and model in real life so I think I can do justice to Megha... Moreover, I am possessive for my loved ones too... But yeah in some ways she is different, I am not arrogant rather I am humble towards everyone I meet. Glad to be associated with the show”.

Here’s wishing Ravneet and the team of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story a very best of luck.