I am feeling sad: Avinash Mukherjee on his comeback show wrapping up abruptly

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee became a popular name as the young Jagya in the popular show, Balika Vadhu. He returned to TV after four years with Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. However, barely a week-and-a-half after his entry, the makers have decided to end the show.

In an interview with BT, Avinash said, “When the show couldn’t generate expected ratings, the makers approached me to play the new hero in a bid to up the numbers. The ratings did go up slightly, but now, they have suddenly decided to wrap it. I wish they had given the show some more time to strike a chord with the audience. I am feeling sad, but mainly for the crew of the show. None of them has been paid, as money rolls out after three months on the small screen and the show has barely run for that long.”

When he was asked by the daily if there has been any learning from this experience, he said, “Honestly, there isn’t any. I might again take up a project midway if I am told that it’s being done to up the ratings, because one can’t predetermine the fate of a show. I am not taking it as a personal hit or fall, as whoever has watched me on the show has liked my performance.”