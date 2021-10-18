I am grateful that my mother saw an actor in me: Piyush Sahdev

MUMBAI : Piyush Sahdev is one of the television actor who has proved his mettle with his acting chops by playing varied roles like Lord Rama in Life OK's Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Samay in Sony TV's Beyhadh, Kabeer Tripathi in Zee TV's Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Abu Fazl in Colors TV's Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali amongst others.

Currently, the actor is essaying Police Inspector Piyush Rathore's role in & TV's Mauka-E-Vardaat- Operation Vijay.

The actor spoke in brief about his career, his current show Mauka-E-Vardaat and more.

What attracted you to begin a career as an actor?

I was a very shy kid, and never in my wildest dreams, I think of becoming an actor. But my mother always saw great potential in me and wanted me to join this industry. With time I gained confidence, and my mother's dream eventually became my passion. I remember watching old Bollywood movies with her, where she would guide and explain the nuances of acting and dialogue delivery with my siblings. Sometimes you fail to identify the qualities you possess, and only when it is pointed out does one realise how good you are at it. I am grateful that my mother saw an actor in me. It is because she dared to dream big for me, I have come a long way.

How does it feel to be associated with the crime show Mauka-E-Vardaat- Operation Vijay?

It feels fantastic as I am quite fascinated with crime series personally. Mauka-E-Vardaat - Operation Vijay is an interesting concept. The series features chilling stories of fantasy supervillains with supernatural powers committing mind-boggling crimes against humankind. The show offers high-voltage drama, suspense and blood-curdling criminals. And that's not all! The show has a special expert and enlightened genius, aptly called Newton Chattopadhyay, played by Narendra Gupta, to unravel the mind of these supervillains, their superpowers, traits, and technique.

What makes your character stand out? What are you enjoying the most about the character?

I am essaying the role of a Police Inspector, Piyush Rathore, in 'Operation Vijay' - a special task force comprising the sharpest, bravest, and jaanbaaz police officers. He is a Martial Art expert who loves living an adventurous life and likes helping others. The character of Piyush is obsessed with solving crime mysteries that aids in saving the world from villains of different dimensions with superpowers. The most favourite part about the character is its look. I have grown a moustache and worked hard on my physique to perfectly fit the role. And seeing people appreciate my look makes me feel that all the hard work has paid off well. Apart from this, I enjoy the opportunity to wear the uniform and do all those action sequences.

This role is quite different from the characters you've essayed in the past. What made you accept this offer?

Of course, every character is different. It is not the first time I am portraying a cops' role, and the cops combating ferocious criminals and their incredibly shocking, unearthly powers under 'Operation Vijay' is a first. The look is also quite different, a camouflage uniform. Creating a fantasy crime world of supervillains with extraordinary superpowers is not a cakewalk. And this makes for an interesting watch. I found the concept fascinating, especially a new supervillain and a new mystery unfolding in every episode will keep the audience hooked. I found the idea exciting and hence took on the role.

How have you prepared for your role?

I would not say that I had to do any special preparation. However, when essaying a police officer's role, fitness plays a crucial mental and physical role. So, I focus a lot on my fitness, maintaining a regular exercise regime and eating healthy. The part involves action sequences and stunts. I had a grown moustache in terms of look, and I was quite sceptical about it initially. However, I believe the beard look has worked out well, with many people liking and appreciating the new me.