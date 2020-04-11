I am just praying that this situation ends: Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lives alone in her apartment. Her mother is away in Lucknow, and her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera stay a little far from her. Due to the lockdown, the actress is doing everything on her own. This includes cleaning, washing utensils, laundry, and cooking. She says, 'Earlier when I started doing the household work on my own, I was enjoying it. But, now after 20 days, it is becoming tougher. I am happy that I can video call my mother and brother and friends.'

Her mother keeps visiting Arti in Mumbai, but after Bigg Boss, she had gone to Lucknow and has been stuck there. Ask her how she spends her time the whole day and she says, 'There is no time to do anything because the whole day you are busy cleaning the house. I am very particular about hygiene and just because I am single I don't leave it for another day. I finish all my cleaning routine every single day. I am taking all precautions and am not stepping out. Also, the maids are not allowed in our building. I am just praying that this situation ends, and I get to meet my mother soon.'

