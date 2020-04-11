News

I am just praying that this situation ends: Arti Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 01:41 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lives alone in her apartment. Her mother is away in Lucknow, and her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera stay a little far from her. Due to the lockdown, the actress is doing everything on her own. This includes cleaning, washing utensils, laundry, and cooking. She says, 'Earlier when I started doing the household work on my own, I was enjoying it. But, now after 20 days, it is becoming tougher. I am happy that I can video call my mother and brother and friends.'

Her mother keeps visiting Arti in Mumbai, but after Bigg Boss, she had gone to Lucknow and has been stuck there. Ask her how she spends her time the whole day and she says, 'There is no time to do anything because the whole day you are busy cleaning the house. I am very particular about hygiene and just because I am single I don't leave it for another day. I finish all my cleaning routine every single day. I am taking all precautions and am not stepping out. Also, the maids are not allowed in our building. I am just praying that this situation ends, and I get to meet my mother soon.'

Credits: TOI

Tags Arti Singh Colors tv Bigg Boss 13 Krushna Abhishek Lockdown coronavirus COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here