I am a Krishna bhakt, and he is keeping me positive during this time: Anagha Bhosale

MUMBAI: Looking at the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the shortage of oxygen cylinders and the increasing number of deaths, can be disturbing for anyone, but it's important to be safe and keep a positive mindset even in these trying times. And actress Anagha Bhosale, who is currently seen as Nandini in Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa", tells us how she is keeping herself positive in this scenario. She said, "As all my fans know I'm a Krishna bhakt and just listening to his songs on YouTube or reading about him gives me positivity. Chanting his name is all you need and trust me you will feel good."

"I remember I couldn't sleep one day, my call time was 7 am but I just woke up at 3 am, I had nothing to do and I couldn't sleep, so I listened to the peaceful flute music, and it gave me so much peace. This is what I do, and I suggest others too," she added. She further adds, "It is fantastic to be part of such a positive unit. We all have lot of good times and the audiences love makes us feel good too"