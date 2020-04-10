I am least concerned about what people think: Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra actor was last seen in Baarish with Mahira Sharma. The actor recently spoke about his quarantine routine and much more.

He said, 'Staying at home has made me very lazy. There is no routine left in the house. I do not enter the kitchen as my mother does not eat garlic, ginger, and onions. So she prefers when I am not helping her with kitchen duties.'

On his bonding with Sidharth Shukla, he said, 'Well, everyone knows we bonded really well inside the house but to be honest there is not much to talk about on phone. We will meet once the situation turns better.'

Will he be willing to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi? He quipped, 'Let things get back to normal first. There is a possibility of participating in the reality show but there are other things to consider before that.'

The actor reacted about being trolled for donating food to the needy by saying, 'I do not care what other people have to say about me just promoting what I am doing. I am least concerned about what people think.'

Credits: India Forums