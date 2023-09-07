“I am a lot like Aradhna in real life” says Shivangi Joshi, who will play the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s romance drama, ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Shivangi Joshi,

MUMBAI: The first glimpse of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers. Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story will explore the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Bringing to life a stormy monsoon romance, the show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will witness Shivangi Joshi play the righteous and independent Aradhna Sahni. 

Having made an impression with her endearing roles on television, audience favorite Shivangi Joshi is all set to step into the shoes of Aradhana Sahni, an aspiring journalist. Brimming with ideas and dreams, Aradhana possesses a constant sparkle in her eyes and wants to make a mark in the field of journalism. Curious by nature, Aradhna is sharp and intelligent; yet despite knowing better, she is attracted to the suave and irresistibly charming Reyansh Lamba. 

Elated to be a part of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi Joshi shares, “One thing that stood out for me when I heard the story of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka was its refreshing and relatable take on love stories. Despite all the warnings, many of us have fallen for elusive men and eventually have our hearts broken. And this show puts the spotlight on that very emotion of romance and heartbreak, woven together with an appealing love story of the drastically opposing individuals – Reyansh and Aradhana. More so, as an actor, forming a connection with your audience is imperative and I try my best to pick roles that can strike a chord with them. I was immediately drawn to my character Aradhana, as I am a lot like her in real life. I am looking forward to portraying this optimistic yet strong-headed character as I embark on this new journey with Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.”

Tune into Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 09:30

