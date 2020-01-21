I am not playing a cameo in Meri Gudiya: Neena Kulkarni

MUMBAI: The cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus is terribly missed for they put up a spectacular show for the television audience.

While we cannot wait to see them enchant us on television once again, the ardent fans of the show might be rejoicing on the piece of information reported by a media portal that Neena Kulkarni, who played the role of Madhavi Iyer in the show will be seen in a cameo role in Star Bharat's Meri Gudiya. Clarifying the same, Neena, in a candid conversation with us denied being a part of the project.

Neena explained, " I haven't been approached for the show at all. The information doing the rounds is baseless. After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I have done a cameo for a Marathi show and for now I am on a short break till I am offered a new project."

Cheers Neena!