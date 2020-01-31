"I am quite happy that I have been able to use social media to help people understand themselves better"- Vahbiz Dorabjee  

MUMBAI: While many in this day and age consider social media to be a major drawback with all the negative effects it is having specially on today's youngsters, thoughts on the same differ for actress and influencer Vahbiz Dorabjee, who has in recent times taken up the platform and turned it into a very positive space for herself.

Vahbiz who has been a victim of body shaming and internet trolling on the same, converted her social media platform into more of a motivational space where she openly expressed her views on body positivity and how people, mainly women should learn to love and accept their own bodies, and the way they are.

Speaking about how social media has actually proved to be quite a plus point for Vahbiz instead of a setback, she shares,"Surprisingly, social media turned out to be quite a boon for me. When I first experienced things like body shaming and trolling, instead of turning that into a negative aspect, I turned it into a positive aspect and a good lesson for myself. I took the freedom to start openly expressing my views on what I went through and how I dealt with it, which in turn really helped me reach out to a lot of women and girls who were going through the same issues. There came a point when a lot of women even personally started messaging me to thank me for my motivational advices on these topics, which indeed felt great! So I am quite happy that I have been able to use social media to help people understand themselves better, and I am going to continue to do the same in the long run too. I am even working on an upcoming webshow which highlights the advantages & disadvantages of social media in this day & age,which I am quite excited for people to watch and learn from."