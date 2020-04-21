I am a teenager and would love to play a teenager: Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is loved by the audience for her versatile performances over the years. The actress is currently seen as Mini in Patiala Babes.

In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, on being asked about doing the role of a married woman on TV, she said, 'I have my reservations. Everybody has their own opinion, priorities, and choices. Everyone is free to do whatever types of roles they want to. But for me and my parents, it is a collective decision that we want to go according to my age. I have my entire life ahead and the teenage days won’t come back.'

She also added, 'Currently when I was on a break for a few months, I did get offer for a few roles and they were married or adult characters. I don’t want to do such roles right now. Shaadi wale roles abhi nhi karne. I am a teenager and would love to play a teenager.'

Credits: India Forums