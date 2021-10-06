I am waiting for a show to come my way which would create a benchmark: Sonal Vengurlekar

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Vengurlekar who is known to be bindaas, hardworking and fun loving. Sonal has been part of various popular shows however the actress I am waiting for is an out of the box project which would create a benchmark for herself.

Sonal, who is currently part of Yeh Hai Chahatein got chatty with us and spoke about challenges she faces as an actor, social media and more.

How happy are you to be a part of the Yeh Hai Chahatein?

The response is great and everything is quite good on sets. It isn’t hectic and working with Balaji is a good experience.

Are you not trying your luck in web series?

What happens is when you are working with daily soaps you can’t commit to anything else because of timings and personally I feel if you are trying for a web you should take a break from TV for at least a year and half so that you can give your hundred percent.

Do you think for an actor the challenges are never ending?

Exactly, the challenges are the same for everyone, and obviously there are pros and cons but the hard work is always there. No doubt you get famous on a bigger level but you have to set a benchmark that from now on you have to do better than this.

Do you feel pressured to be active on social media?

Yes, if you notice that when a show is released the reels and content gets the boost and there is a pressure but I don’t think about it much and focus on what I like to do.

What type of benchmark do you want to create in the industry?

I feel that if I am working in television right now so I get a show which gets hit and I worked for so many years in television so everyone knows me and sometimes you don’t get the recognition even after working so much and not only me there are many actors like me and I feel I am yet to get that kind of project which would create a benchmark.