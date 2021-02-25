I assumed that Rahil Azam would have STARRY ATTITUDE: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about the Sony SAB show Madam Sir. (Read here: Harjinder Singh to enter SAB TV's show Maddam Sir )

Sony SAB’s light-hearted value-driven show Maddam Sir has continued to amass immense love for its inspirational storyline and tremendous star cast. Taking the viewers on an exciting journey of solving cases with heart, Maddam Sir has successfully completed 1 year.

Well, TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the lead actress Gulki to know her views on the recently added cast member and popular actor Rahil Azam. She said, “When I came to know that Rahil has been brought on board, I initially thought it would be a little awkward in the beginning. Considering the fact that Rahil has been in the industry for way longer than I’ve been and hence I thought he would have a little arrogance or starry attitude. However, when I met him for the first time, I realised he is pretty chilled out and masti-khor like us, so I was quite relieved. There wasn’t any ice-breaking between us because there wasn’t any ice to break. We got along from the first meeting itself.”

Show some love for Gulki and Rahil in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.