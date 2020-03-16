I believe in a balance of the mind, body, and soul: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea on her fitness regime

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Philip plays the negative role of Rhea, and the audiences loves her performance.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Tina Philip spilled the beans on the fitness regime that she follows to help her maintain a perfectly toned body. She also opened up on what she does in her me time.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

So for me, fitness is all about yoga. I believe in a balance of the mind, body, and soul. I love doing yoga. I have practiced it for a long time, and I go for my yoga class whenever I get time from my busy schedule.

Do you follow any particular diet?

I avoid consuming fried items and sweets. Moreover, I do not drink tea, coffee, and alcohol. I do drink green tea and eat lots of veggies, fruits, and dry fruits. But on my cheat day, I do indulge a little.

Tell us about what you do in your “me time.”

In my me time, I love to binge-watch shows on Netflix, chat with friends, read books, and talk to my parents, who are very far away from me.

