“I chose to be a part of Anupamaa for my wife” – says Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: We have all heard of stories about artists enacting different roles on television. Everyone has their own reasons to pursue specific roles, some prefer action-packed one while others prefer romantic parts basis their interest. Interestingly Sudhanshu Pandey who will be portraying the role of a typical husband in Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Anupamaa’ has a very different reason for selecting this role. The veteran actor took up the part of ‘Vanraj’ in Anupamaa for his wife and has a rather fascinating story to narrate why he did so!

Speaking about his differential role in the upcoming show on Star Plus, Sudhanshu shared, “I have essayed different roles on television and I have to say that the role of Vanraj stands out from the rest. When I got to know about the show and its engaging narrative, the first thought that struck me was that I simply HAVE to do this! It’s a tribute to my wife who selflessly looks after me and our kids, always putting us first for everything. I would say that I dedicate it to all the homemakers who constantly strive for helping us achieve our goals in life. They are the real multi-taskers and I can’t imagine how will we ever be able to do anything in life without them!”

Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, story by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfills all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by popular television actor, Rupali Ganguly along with Sudhanshu Pandey as her husband in the show.