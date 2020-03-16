I consider negative responses to be a compliment: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on playing a grey character

Sanjay Gagnani, talked about the reaction he receives from the audience and his wife.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 18:20
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani , Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Apart from television serials, he has also acted in two films, Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

Currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for the negative role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised the audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanjay Gagnani, who talked about the reaction he receives from the audience and his wife for the role.

What kind of responses do you receive for your role?

Usually, I receive a good response from my fans and the audience, but at times, I with negative criticism as well.

How does your wife react to the appreciation and your female following?

Well, honestly speaking, my wife Poonam does not feel jealous but proud. She is an actress herself and has an understanding of how the industry works.

How do you deal with the negative responses you get for your role?

Well, it is quite natural for an actor to receive a negative response for his or her character portrayal. But, I take it in a positive way. I consider it as a compliment, and I feel people that love to hate my character. That means I am doing a good job.

