I could have made for a decent hairstylist: Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh might have been a hairstylist if he were not an actor. Recently, during an Instagram Live with a media portal, Vishal revealed his hobbies and the most interesting of them was to style people’s hair.

Vishal revealed that when he was in his hometown, he was greatly inspired by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna's hairstyle in Dil Chahta Hai, which in turn made him convince his friends to get the same haircut done, and they did just that! But unfortunately, the barber in question couldn’t get it right, and that’s when the actor sprung into action and displayed his skills. 'Uske baad se mujhe chaska lag gaya, achche haircuts seekhna aur karna. Maine Delhi mein seekha bhi, but zyada kuch ho nahi paaya,' said Vishal.

'If not an actor, I could have made for a decent hairstylist,' he added.

