“I couldn’t recognize myself after the whole makeover was done” shares Krushal Ahuja from Rishton Ka Manjha

MUMBAI: Ever since its premiere, Zee TV’s latest fiction show, Rishton Ka Manjha, has made a remarkable impression on the audience through its intriguing plot and relatable characters like Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) and Diya (Aanchal Goswami). The duo has received immense love from the viewers for their adorable chemistry, and they have also managed to keep them constantly intrigued through the numerous twists and turns in their tale. Naturally, Krushal and Aanchal too have been working extremely hard to ensure their characters meet the mark and are nothing short of perfect to the audience. In fact, Krushal Ahuja has been slaying in his character and giving all he has got to the character Arjun. Recently viewers got to witness how Arjun was seen donning the look of a sweeper only to save Diya from the clutches of Karan Mathur.

The upcoming episodes of Rishton Ka Manjha will drive the audience crazy with a new twist, where Arjun will take up an aged sweeper’s avatar to keep an eye on Diya at the badminton camp. In order to get into the look, Krushal had to go through a complete makeover to don this role and pull off the struggle of putting up latex on his face and wearing a wig for about fourteen hours like a pro.

Sharing his experience Krushal said, “It was honestly quite tough to actually put on the makeup for this role. The makeup artist did a fabulous job and in fact, I couldn’t actually recognize myself after the whole makeover was done. I was given a wig which I had to carry for almost 14 hours which was one of the most difficult jobs I think because carrying it for such a long time is really hectic. I was stunned to see how the makeup artist framed the wrinkles on my skin and to balance out that extra layer on the skin how he had put the latex. And not everyone knows, during the winter season it’s really difficult to keep it on because the skin gets very dry, and it becomes a little tough to speak normally. But I think overall it was a great experience because I got to play a different character from Arjun after a very long time.”

While Krushal Ahuja is having a great time donning the role of a sweeper, Arjun and Diya are up for the challenges that are waiting for them in the badminton camp. Not just that in the upcoming episodes viewers will witness why Arjun left playing badminton in the first place?

To know what happens after Diya and Arjun meet, tune in to Rishton Ka Manjha, Monday to Saturday 7:00pm only on Zee TV