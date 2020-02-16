I didn’t lose; I have money as well as a NEW SHOW : Paras Chhabra

MUMBAI: Another exciting season of Colors’ Bigg Boss has come to an end!

The host Salman Khan announced the Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla winning the 13th season.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show. Paras gave a proof of being a game changer yet again and walked away from the show with a prize money of 10 lac rupees.

While speaking to media, Paras said, “I believe, I’m the only contestant who didn’t lose. I got the money as well as a new show”.

When asked about his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill, he said that he is excited and looking forward to the show. He also added that he would want to marry a girl like her mother.

What are your views on Paras's decision of walking away with money? Tell us about your opinions on Sidharth's win in the comment section below.

