News

I didn’t lose; I have money as well as a NEW SHOW : Paras Chhabra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2020 02:17 AM

MUMBAI: Another exciting season of Colors’ Bigg Boss has come to an end!

The host Salman Khan announced the Dil Se Dil Tak actor Siddharth Shukla winning the 13th season.

Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the top 6 finalists of the show. Paras gave a proof of being a game changer yet again and walked away from the show with a prize money of 10 lac rupees.

While speaking to media, Paras said, “I believe, I’m the only contestant who didn’t lose. I got the money as well as a new show”.

When asked about his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill, he said that he is excited and looking forward to the show. He also added that he would want to marry a girl like her mother.

What are your views on Paras’s decision of walking away with money? Tell us about your opinions on Sidharth’s win in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra Salman Khan Dil Se Dil Tak Siddharth Shukla Arti Singh Rashami Desai Shehnaaz Gill Asim Riaz TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here