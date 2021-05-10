I don’t allow my on-screen characters to take a TOLL on my REAL LIFE: Dev Joshi of Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns recently took a major turn with Baalveer’s death.

Post Baalveer’s death, a few of his look-alikes were introduced in the show. One of them is Kaal. Kaal is an evil power wanting to rule the universe. Dev Joshi who played Baalveer/Debu essays the role of Kaal. The transition from a superhero to an evil force is something that the audience are loving. They’ve been showering love on Dev for acing the character of Kaal. (Read here: Baalveer Returns: Happy to come to everyone's rescue in Baalveer's absence)

Many Bollywood celebrities have often opened up about the negativity that they feel after portraying onscreen antagonists.

Well, we quizzed Dev about the same and asked him if the evil character of Kaal gets on to him in his real life. And the answer that we’ve received is too mature for a young actor like him. The actor replied to our question and said, “I never allow my character to be more important than what I’m in my real life. I don’t let it take a toll on my real life or affect me personally. Hence, as I remove my costume and makeup and get back to the reality of being my own self. Having said that, of course it's a dark character, and sometimes, being it in for long gives a little body and headache, but that's the prize I am ready to pay for making Kaal a powerful character."

