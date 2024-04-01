”I don’t see Munawar as my competitor in this show, he lacks the X factor for bb17”, says Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: As we welcome 2024, so does Bigg Boss 17 welcome. It’s final month as the show is predicted to have its finale soon. In the recent episodes where we have seen contestants getting eliminated back-to-back. The last elimination brought shocks amongst fans outside as Anurag Dobhal left the house and got eliminated by fellow contestants. Isha Malviya who has portrayed a great graph in the Bigg Boss house is often seen being lauded for her performance. Not only by Host Salman Khan but also by number of guests visiting the show.

In the previous episode Isha  was seen sharing her point of you about fellow contestant Munawar. She said, “ Apart from Munawar, I see all other contestants as my competitors.  I couldn’t compliment anything about Munawar’s journey in the Bigg Boss house as I didn’t find him doing anything in the show apart from Aayesha’s downfall there is nothing extraordinary that he did in the show. His name is big outside that is because he won the reality show lock upp and came here. Otherwise hadn’t if he would have been a normal person like me I don’t think so he would have been a deserving contestant of the show in the 12th week. I think he lacks the X factor that a bigg boss contestant should have.”

For the unversed Isha Malviya was previously seen in the show Udaariyan. She is currently a contestant in Bigg Boss 17.

