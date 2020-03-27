I don’t wish to work with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestant apart from Sidharth: Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: One of Bigg Boss 13 contestants, who won viewers’ hearts with her cuteness is Shehnaaz Gill. From being popular in Punjab to becoming globally famous, Shehnaaz has proved that she will have a long run in the industry.

Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys being called Punjab ki Katrina, is back in the news with her music video titled Bhula Dunga starring Sidharth Shukla. It is sung by Darshan Rawal.

Along with Shehnaaz and Siddharth, the other Bigg Boss 13 contestants who were recently featured in different music videos are Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma.

We asked Shehnaaz that after re-uniting with Sidharth, which other Bigg Boss 13 contestant would she like to work with. And to our surprise, she replied, “No, I don’t wish to work with any other contestant.”

When we probed her a little more, she averred, "Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth, I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Hence, I want to work with new people.”

Way to go Shehnaaz!