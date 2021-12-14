I don't have a bikini body but I have the confidence to carry it: Priyal Gor

MUMBAI: Actress Priyal Gor, who gained immense love with her characters in varied shows like Dekha Ek Khwaab, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, is currently part of Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

Priyal has completely transformed herself over the years. She shared, "Yes, I have worked on myself. In fact I feel I change everyday. Staying the same is very boring. For an actor it's very important to keep upgrading themselves. Not only apperance I like to keep changing my perspective."

Talking about fans putting up nasty comments on social media, she shared, "Well, along with appreciation there are abuses as well. I had received lot of nasty comments on my bikini pictures. But let me say this is that I don't have a bikini body but I have the confidence to carry it. I don't carre what people think. Life is very uncertain hence I want to live fullest."

Always be the same Priyal!