“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’

MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got the viewers’ hearts beating for two souls, who are meant to be together. The mesmerizing onscreen duo of the incredibly talented Kanika Mann, embodying Tara, and the dashing Vishal Aditya Singh, portraying the role of Dev, has ignited an inferno of passion among audiences nationwide. In the recent storyline, Dev, in a bid to subdue Tara, tempts her with more riches to relinquish her ancestral Haveli, a deal initially made by her brother.

While Dev and Tara grapple with destiny in the story, off-screen, Kanika Maan bravely conquers her fear of riding a horse, mirroring the gutsy spirit of her on-screen alter ego. Despite her love for horses, Kanika shares that she never attempted horse riding. Even during her participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, she showed remarkable courage and performed daring tasks, yet the fear of horse riding lingered on. Just like her onscreen character Tara, Kanika needed some motivation to confront her fear of horse riding. Once she befriended the four-legged beast, there was no looking back, and horse riding felt like a cakewalk to the gorgeous actor.

Talking about overcoming her fear of horses, Kanika Mann says, “Every new project comes with opportunities for learning and trying out new things as well as challenges. I’m glad that I got that empowering and therapeutic experience by learning horse riding for Chand Jalne Laga. For some reason, I couldn’t fight the fear of riding horses for the longest time. Even after my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this fear remained unaddressed. I’m grateful that I took a swing at this sport and enjoyed the company of this adorable animal. I was in serious prep mode and took a crash course in horse riding. I had to learn the skill in time because we had and continue to have a very tight shoot schedule. Once I befriended the horse, there was a childlike excitement about trying something new and making a new friend.”