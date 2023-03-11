“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:30
Kanika Mann

MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got the viewers’ hearts beating for two souls, who are meant to be together. The mesmerizing onscreen duo of the incredibly talented Kanika Mann, embodying Tara, and the dashing Vishal Aditya Singh, portraying the role of Dev, has ignited an inferno of passion among audiences nationwide. In the recent storyline, Dev, in a bid to subdue Tara, tempts her with more riches to relinquish her ancestral Haveli, a deal initially made by her brother. 

While Dev and Tara grapple with destiny in the story, off-screen, Kanika Maan bravely conquers her fear of riding a horse, mirroring the gutsy spirit of her on-screen alter ego. Despite her love for horses, Kanika shares that she never attempted horse riding. Even during her participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, she showed remarkable courage and performed daring tasks, yet the fear of horse riding lingered on. Just like her onscreen character Tara, Kanika needed some motivation to confront her fear of horse riding. Once she befriended the four-legged beast, there was no looking back, and horse riding felt like a cakewalk to the gorgeous actor. 

Talking about overcoming her fear of horses, Kanika Mann says, “Every new project comes with opportunities for learning and trying out new things as well as challenges. I’m glad that I got that empowering and therapeutic experience by learning horse riding for Chand Jalne Laga. For some reason, I couldn’t fight the fear of riding horses for the longest time. Even after my stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this fear remained unaddressed. I’m grateful that I took a swing at this sport and enjoyed the company of this adorable animal. I was in serious prep mode and took a crash course in horse riding. I had to learn the skill in time because we had and continue to have a very tight shoot schedule. Once I befriended the horse, there was a childlike excitement about trying something new and making a new friend.”

Chand Jalne Laga Vishal Aditya Singh Kanika Mann Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Tara Dev TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
MUMBAI :Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred Aftaab...
Wow! Tiger 3 gets U/A Certification from CBFC with no cuts, Minor alterations in Salman Khan's film
MUMBAI :Tiger 3, the highly awaited film starring Salman Khan, is set to release in the midst of the upcoming festive...
OMG! Did you know that not just the family one, but Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda have THIS in common? Read to find out!
MUMBAI :Taking inspiration from one another is an integral part of the fashion world. Our actresses and celebrities...
“I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear”, Kanika Mann of COLORS’ ‘Chand Jalne Laga’
MUMBAI: Celebrated as the year’s most passionate love story, COLORS’ recently launched show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ has got...
Must Read! Know all about Fauzia Adeel Butt, the mystery woman posing with celebs at Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash
MUMBAI: Hindi Cinema’s King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan recently turned 58 and threw a grand star studded bash for his...
Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint
MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the talented actresses of Television who has smoothly made her transition to films and...
Recent Stories
Esha Deol
Celebrations! Check out these inside pictures from Esha Deol's birthday bash
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sriti Jha
Audience Perspective: Sriti Jha’s new look in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi gives fans a Pragya flashback, Netizens have mixed reactions!
Mohini Sapnani
Exclusive: Mohini Sapnani and Jitendra Bohara bag Zee TV’s upcoming show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Indraneil Bhattacharya
Exclusive! An essentially good man on a mission to seek revenge is the beauty of Sooraj: Indraneil Bhattacharya on shooting for Aarya 3
Ankita
Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’
Bigg Boss
What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status
Erica
MUST READ! Erica Fernandes opens up on taking social media break; Read on to know more