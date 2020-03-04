I feel bloated with pride when people refer to me as Aly Goni’s brother: Arslan Goni

MUMBAI: Arslan Goni can easily be called as one of the most promising actors of this age. The actor debuted with his excellent performance in Jia Aur Jia. Arslan is popular Television actor Aly Goni’s brother and must say, good looks, hard work, passion and talent are few common factors between the two.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Arslan and got few of our interesting questions answered. Read on:

- Tell us about your journey until now

My journey has been quite long. I started off with short film Mystery Man, got my first break in Jia Aur Jia with Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chaddha. Now I've got these two exciting projects. Meanwhile, I assisted in Direction, Writing as well as Production, as I was keen to explore the industry by all means. In fact, Cinema has been my passion, I just adore this world. I wouldn't drop an opportunity to be a part of it.

- People often call you as Aly's brother, how do you take it?

I feel very proud that my brother has made a mark in the television industry and I feel bloated with pride when people call me his brother.

- Tell us about your bond with Aly

Aly and I have a decent age gap of 6 years. I got closer to him after he shifted to Mumbai. We were tight back home, but the bond grew stronger since we shifted. Somehow, I always knew his love for acting. With similar interests, we grew closer here. As brothers, we do have our internal jokes and family moments.

- You are doing two different web series for ALTBalaji, tell us about it.

Two intriguing web series with ALT Balaji namely Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon and Haq Se 2. I 'll be playing a negative role in one of them. I always wanted to explore characters and here I have the chance.

- What kind of roles are you looking forward to doing in the future?

I have learned this with time, that," As an actor, you cannot choose the roles, the role chooses you". All that matters are your efforts in making the audience believe in your character, justify it with conviction. I don't have any specifications for the roles, it just needs to be meaty, meaningful and satisfying. Not just for the sake of it.

Here’s wishing Arslan a very best of luck for his journey in showbiz.