I feel I'm 600k times stronger: Nishant Singh Malkhani on getting 600k followers on social media

MUMBAI: Straight out of the "Bigg Boss" house, Nishant Singh Malkhani was on his way to Kargil to shoot for his web film "L.A.C. - Live The Battle". While the actor had a very short and sweet stay in the reality show, his fan following only grew with time and he has touched a milestone of 600k on his social media account. Overwhelmed by the response, he said that he is 600k times stronger.

He said, "'It's an honor to have 600k people believe in me. It makes me emotional. I feel I'm 600k times stronger than when I started and that's just beautiful."

The handsome actor made his small screen debut with "Miley Jab Hum Tum" in 2009. He then played the lead role in the 2010 show "Ram Milaayi Jodi" and was hugely appreciated for his role. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with horror film "Horror Story" and was also seen in the 2015 movie "Bezubaan Ishq". He made his OTT debut in 2017 with ALT Balaji's "Ragini MMS: Returns". The web series wrapped up in 2018, post which he played the lead role as Akshat Jindal aka AJ in "Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega".

Nishant's web film "L.A.C. - Live The Battle" will see him essay the role of an army officer. It is based on the Sino-Indian conflict in the Galwan Valley.