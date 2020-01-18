I feel most comfortable on stage; performing and writing is my forte: Manhar Seth

MUMBAI: With sudden digital boom, many YouTube personalities have come forth by showcasing their talents. Few who top the charts of being recognised through their work on YouTube are comedian Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and Mithila Parkar to name a few.

Manhar Seth is also a YouTube influencer. His poems not only inspire but also motivates the youth. Because of his strong presence and fan-following on digital platforms and on social media, Manhar got the opportunity to participate in MTV Ace Of Space 2. Manhar had a small yet impressive journey on the show.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the digital influencer to have a candid interview. Read on:

Tell us the story behind your first YouTube video that went viral.

The first video that went viral was Ab Tum Wapas Aana Mat. It was my second video to be put up on Youtube and it hit one million views in just 6 days. It was really touching to see so many people connect to a simple piece of work which honestly was written with a very selfish perspective. But to see ATWAM become a story of the youth and not be just my story, still gives me goosebumps.

Considering your romantic poems are quite popular, where did you get the inspiration from? Do you have a special someone in your life?

(Laughs) Every time I’m asked whether my poetry is based on real life experiences of getting my heart broken by someone or just fictional, I just smile and say ‘Does a magician ever tell if it was a trick or real magic?’

How was your experience on Ace Of Space?

Well, they said Ace of Space was the most difficult reality show on television. And there is not even a sliver of doubt that it was. Despite being difficult to be confined in a room for the entire day, and sometimes with people you don’t like, it was a journey in itself. But above all, I feel that I got to learn so much out of it, that these experiences I will be taking forward in my life and I’m sure I will benefit out of all the different experiences.”

Your views on Vikas Gupta?

Vikas Gupta. I fall short of words for the number of adjectives I have to describe him. From being a big brother, to a mentor, to a fatherly figure or just Mastermind (MM - the name I gave him which also became so popular) he has been instrumental in this amazing experience and I feel I’m blessed to have him in my life.

You are quite a multi-talented person, what do you prefer the most? as in what is your calling?

Yes. Since I can write poetry, write songs, perform, host, act, be a model at the same time, I feel I’m just blessed to have all these talents. I feel most comfortable on stage. Since I have a good stage presence, I feel performing and writing is my forte. Nevertheless I don’t restrict myself and I’m open to everything at the moment.

What are your future plans?

Well, right now a couple of interesting things are in the pipeline. But one thing we are working on is the 1 hour set of Pomedy(poetry + comedy) which I had written later in 2018. We are planning an India tour where we cover 10-12 cities and perform this set so that people who like my poetry or have started liking it after Ace of Space can come through and watch me perform live. And a couple of other things also which I will reveal shortly.

Well, that was quite candid, isn’t it?

Here’s wishing Manhar All the best for his future endeavours.