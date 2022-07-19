“I feel no shame or shyness on being typecast on playing a romantic character or a lover boy," says Karan V Grover seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte hai on Star Bharat

MUMBAI : Karan Singh Grover who is a prominent name in the television industry is currently seen in Star Bharat’s newly launched show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Karan V Grover who plays the character of a famous Bollywood actor named Ritesh talks about his experience on being type casted as an actor on playing a romantic hero and who has every possible thing that a man desires but lacks a connection in which he can pour his heart into. While talking about the show and various aspects Karan Singh Grover about being typecast for playing a romantic role.

Adding to this he says, “I feel no shame or shyness on being typecast playing a romantic character or a lover boy on television. Our industry has a pattern which works in a particular manner and we all as an artist are bound to work in a certain format and we are type casted as an individual in a lot of things. When you see a certain song or a romantic scene you suddenly tend to think that it’s a Dharma film because people have already type casted it. I feel it shouldn’t be a big deal on being called a typecast hero as far as my fans and viewers loves watching me on the screen in that role.” 

It’s a story of three individuals ‘Indu’ played by Sayali Salunkhe who feels life is unfair to her until she meets ‘Zoon’ and orphan kid played by Kaira Sadh and Ritesh played by Karan V Grover a man who has every possible thing that a man desires but lacks a connection in which he can pour his heart into. It’ll be intriguing to watch the story unfold further as destiny will put them together into each other’s lives 

To know how the story unfolds stay tuned to Star Bharat and watch Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai every Monday-Friday at 9:30pm.

Recent Stories
