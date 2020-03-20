I feel she has a spunk I can relate with: Find out who Radhika Madan is talking about

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first- of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

Bringing down the gorgeous lady of television to talk about her latest venture in Bollywood, Radhika Madan is all hearts and sass as she got candid on Pro Music Countdown. The talented actress who made her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha shared her experience of being a part of the film industry and the struggles she faced. Talking about the young generation of B-town talent, Radhika was quick to pick her favourite among Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. She revealed how Sara’s sense of style impresses her the most. “I really like the style that Sara Ali Khan has. Sara has definitely proved herself as an actress to reckon with. Moreover, I feel that Sara has a spunk I can totally relate to”, the actress was quoted.

With such amazing talent and nepotism being a topic of debate, Siddharth took the opportunity to ask Radhika if she felt intimidated by the industry and the star kids. Instead of a quick pass at her contemporaries, good-hearted Radhika left us in complete awe with her response. The actress said, “All the young talent that we see in the industry has made it through with hard work and dedication. I don’t feel intimidated by any on them”.

Be it her refreshing candour or her mettle as an actress, Radhika Madan is proving everyone that she is here to stay. With some impressive projects underway, the actress will surely have everyone impressed with her acting talent.