I feel the fathers-in-law today can learn a great deal from Malhar Rao Holkar: Rajesh Shringarpure

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai recently showcased the holy matrimony of Ahilya with Khande Rao Holkar and Ahilya’s journey into the Holkar household. As known to history, it was Malhar Rao who recognised the true potential of Ahilya and believed in merit of a person, more than gender or status by birth. Malhar Rao went beyond his duties of a father-in-law and became Ahilya’s biggest champion and strongest pillar. He even challenged the stereotypical norms of the society and encouraged Ahilya to overcome all barriers.

Actor Rajesh Shringarpure who essays the character of Malhar Rao in the show believes that the current track of the show will bring about the sasur-bahu sajhedaari that will resonate with the audience. Sharing more on the same, Rajesh Shringarpure, said, “I truly believe that the fathers-in-law today can learn so much from Malhar Rao. The idea is to strike the right chord with the bahu no matter the relation. She needs to feel welcomed in the new house. This small gesture will help build the common ground of respect and the relationships can nurture beautifully.”

