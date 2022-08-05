“I have always dreamt of having a wardrobe full of colourful handbags,” reveals Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’s Riya Sharma

MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical magnum opus – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal - that presented the forgotten story of Kashibai. Presenting the tale of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire, the show started off with a bang. However, it was the recent 7-year leap that got everyone excited, especially with Riya Sharma (Kashibai) and Rohit Chandel (Bajirao) joining the show. While Bajirao is trying to fulfil his wish of expanding the Maratha empire, looks like our very own Kashibai a.k.a Riya Sharma is also trying to make her dreams come true.

The actress recently flew all the way to Delhi for one thing that she really desired. While this was not her first visit to Delhi, Riya had been eyeing a Gucci handbag since a few months and when she came to know that it is available in the city, she flew to the city to buy it. In fact, the Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actress is a handbag fanatic and has more than 20 – 25 branded handbags in her collection at the moment. When she visited Delhi, she not only gorged on momos, but also shopped at the Lajpat Nagar Market, before making her way to a posh mall in the city to buy the Gucci handbag that she wanted so badly.

As Riya Sharma revealed, “I have always been crazy about handbags and clutches, and I buy at least one, anywhere and everywhere I visit. I have a total of 20-25 bags in my closet at the moment, and I want to keep adding to my collection. In fact, since I was a child, I have dreamt of having a wardrobe full of colourful handbags. There are various brands that I prefer, and Gucci is the most desirable. I recently flew out to Delhi when I heard a Gucci handbag that I wanted since a few months was finally available. I went there to buy one, but ended up buying three bags from three different brands.”

She further added, “Other than my love for bags, I also love the street food in Delhi, and I didn’t miss feasting on some mouth-watering delicacies. No one can find tasty momos anywhere other than Delhi. So, I ate two plates of momos, a plate of Chhole Bhature and a plate of Chhole Kulche from the roadside eateries during my visit.”

While Riya is living her dreams, Kashibai is worried as Radhabai’s evil plan is tearing apart her relationship with Bajirao. But will Kashibai’s determination to win Bajirao’s heart help her succeed or will it break them apart?



