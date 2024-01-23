“I have been a huge fan of movies where family values and relationships take center stage, and shooting for this show feels like being a part of that world”, says actor Shehzad Shaikh on being a part of Mehndi Wala Ghar

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's forthcoming drama, ‘Mehndi Wala Ghar’, will introduce viewers to Ujjain’s Agrawal family, touching upon the complexities of familial bonds and creating intrigue about whether the Agrawals will remain united in the face of adversity. Narrated from the perspective of a decades-old Mehndi tree that adorns the family courtyard, the show will bring to the fore a relatable depiction of varied characters that one finds in each family. Making for a perfect family watch starting 23rd January at 9:30 PM, Mehndi Wala Ghar boasts an ensemble cast, and actor Shehzad Shaikh, known for his versatile acting skills and captivating screen presence, is all set to enthral viewers as Rahul Agrawal in this family drama.



Speaking about his role, Shehzad said, “ I am a big believer in the saying - the family that eats together, prays together, stays together. Capturing a similar thought is our show, Mehndi Wala Ghar and the story of the Agrawal family is sure to strike a chord with viewers across India. When I heard the story and about the characters, it felt like I was being narrated tales of my own family; be it the strict yet endearing matriarch, the loving Chacha, or mischievous cousins – this heart-warming show will remind you of your extended family. My character Rahul is a very kind-hearted, fun-loving extrovert, and a no-nonsense person with his own set of beliefs when it comes to family; hence it makes for a challenging yet fulfilling role to portray. I have been a huge fan of movies like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', ‘Baghban’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ and shooting for this show feels like being a part of that world, where family values and relationships take center stage.”

Furthermore, talking about his experience shooting in the temple city of India – Ujjain, Shehzad shares, “It's my first time visiting this beautiful city, and I have had the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented, and ensemble cast. Exploring Ujjain with my co-stars has been a delight, and we've indulged in some amazing local delicacies like dal-bafla, jalebis, aloo bada, and more. During our breaks, we explored the city and its narrow lanes, soaking in its charm and simplicity. One of the highlights was shooting in a mela, which was a nostalgic experience and reminiscent of our childhood.”

‘Mehndi Wala Ghar' is set to premiere on 23rd January 2024 at 9:30 PM and will air every Monday to Friday, only on Sony Entertainment Television!