I have lost almost 50% of my right hand's movement: Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee currently plays Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress had participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Sandeep Sejwal last year.

Unfortunately, Pooja's journey on Nach Baliye 9 was short as she met with a major accident. She had a nasty fall from 10 feet and landed straight on her hand, fracturing both the wrists and spraining a ligament in left leg. And now after 10 months also she hasn't recovered completely.

Recently, Pooja spoke to a media portal and discussed how she is utilising her time to recover from her injuries..

On participating in reality show, she said, 'There is a saying- never say never. Reality shows give me a lot of happiness. Of course, what happened in Nach Baliye 9 was sad, like I have lost almost 50% of my right hand's movement. It doesn't bend and that is a big loss for me. And no matter how much I try I don't think that movement I will be able to get back. It all depends on my will power and physiotherapy. During the lockdown, I am trying to heal my injury. But I still want to do more of reality shows because I love them.'

Pooja also explained how post her accident, she had to struggle while shooting for the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. 'The kind of love I got on the set is commendable. Most importantly they never treated me like a patient by the way. After knowing that my hand and legs are miserably injured they didn't made me feel anything. They used to change choreography of the scenes for me. Like I remember in one of my scenes, I had to hold a baby in one hand and a laptop in my other hand. Now just imagine I can't do both as mera haath kaafi weak hai and un dino mein to mere haath mein bilkul bhi grip nahi tha. I knew vo mujhe feel nahi karana chahte that I am going through a difficult phase but dusri taraf mujhe aisa lagta hai ki scene kharab na ho. Mere dimaag mein hamesha yahi chalta tha ki acting to karni but aise ki logo ko samajh na aaye ki I have problem with my hands. And it was difficult,' she said.

'Then there was another scene where I had to give a glass and a bottle to Ronit Roy in the scene in anger. And I couldn't understand how do I do it as both of my hands were injured and I was unable to figure out kaunse haath se doon? kaunse haath se loo? But he really helped me asked kaunse haath se kar paaoge we will change the camera angel and setup that way. So they helped me pretty much,' she added.

