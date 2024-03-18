I have never played such a character: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Rabb Se Hai Dua

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 01:54
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen as Subhaan Siddiqui in Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD’s  Rabb Se Hai Dua. He said it is the first time in 15 years that he is playing such an interesting character.
 He said, “I have worked really hard for this character, and in my 15-year journey, I have never played such a character. He is a rock star and has a huge female fan following, at the same time, he is a family guy and comes from a particular background. He does shayari and writes as well. He is a rock star as well as a business tycoon, so fashion and looks change accordingly.”
 “In the recent qawwali sequence that I did, I got a lot of messages and tweets regarding that. I am getting great feedback, and the character is becoming more famous. Thank you so much for all the love, and I feel blessed that you are liking Subhaan,” he added. 
 The show took a 22-year leap last month, and Dheeraj stressed that it is very common in daily soaps. He said, “Generational leaps are very common in daily soaps. Rabb Se Hai Dua is already a famous show and has a strong fan base, and I have to work hard to increase its fan base.”  He also revealed that the producer is his good friend and added, “When he called me, I just said yes because coming back to Zee TV was like coming back home.”

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Dheeraj Dhoopar Subhaan Siddiqui Prateek Sharma rabb se hai dua TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 01:54

