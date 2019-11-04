I keep getting threat calls, but I know how to deal with them: Bigg Boss 13 wild card contestant Hindustani Bhau

MUMBAI: Vikas Jayaram Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau, famously known as the 'Pehli Fursat' guy, has entered Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

Bhau has more than one million subscribers on YouTube. He is a big time fan of Sanjay Dutt. Hindustani Bhau has until now come across as a very interesting personality.

Before entering the show, Bhau got candid with TellyChakkar and spoke about his strategies, motive behind taking up the show, his personal life and much more.

“The way I am in my actual life will be the same in the house. I don’t say bad words at home, especially in front of females. You will see me as good boy Bhau in the show. After watching me in videos, my fans and well-wishers wanted to see me in Bigg Boss and here I am. Though I haven’t watched any seasons of Bigg Boss, but I am sure with my entry, millions of people will start watching.”

Talking about his strategies, he shared, “I don’t want to be part of any group and be cordial with everyone. But, one thing that I will not accept is girls getting insulted. I will make sure they are respected inside the house.”

When asked about his personal life, he said, “I am a happily married man with whom I have been in love since childhood. We have a son. They both are excited to see me in the show.”

Bhau is known for putting up bold videos and quite open about his views, so does he face post consequences by getting threat calls. “I keep getting threat calls. They threatened me that they will harm my family. However, I know how to deal with these kinds of situations very well. Later, I started calling them on the same number and irritated them. They got tired of me and switched off their phones.”

When asked about his plans post Bigg Boss, he replied, “The day I will leave the house I will again get back to my work and do my videos.”

Good luck, Bhau!