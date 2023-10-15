“I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it”, Sunny Leone speaks about Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Recently, the audience was in for a treat as music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet were seen gracing the show as guests, alongside the beautiful Sunny Leone on a ‘90s Special’ episode.

Sunny Leone recently made an appearance to promote her upcoming music video, a recreation of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' released by Zee Music Co. The remarkable song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocal talents of Neeti Mohan. During the promotional event, Sunny Leone candidly shared her feelings about the project.

Sunny Leone said, “I was very nervous before shooting for this song and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood, and my rendition is a humble tribute to her.”

