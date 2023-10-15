“I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it”, Sunny Leone speaks about Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:00
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. Recently, the audience was in for a treat as music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet were seen gracing the show as guests, alongside the beautiful Sunny Leone on a ‘90s Special’ episode.

Sunny Leone recently made an appearance to promote her upcoming music video, a recreation of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya,' released by Zee Music Co. The remarkable song, composed by the renowned Anu Malik and Enbee, features the exceptional vocal talents of Neeti Mohan. During the promotional event, Sunny Leone candidly shared her feelings about the project.

Sunny Leone said, “I was very nervous before shooting for this song and I know I can never do it the way Madhuri ma’am has done it. This song has become an iconic piece of Bollywood, and my rendition is a humble tribute to her.”

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Zee TV!

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 Sa re ga ma pa Sunny Leone Udit Narayan Abhijeet Anu Malik Himesh Reshammiya Neeti Mohan Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole pens down a letter amid the rumours of his romance with Taylor Swift
MUMBAI: While reading an open letter to her fans, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole referred to “backlash and...
Lakhan Leela Bhargava actor Bhuvnesh Mam: OTT has proved to be a game-changer
MUMBAI :Bhuvesh Mam started his career with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (KGGK). The actor then went on to work in Dahej Dahleez...
Monika Khanna: I always wait for the right time and character when it comes to picking up my next project
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Khanna, who was last seen in the show Durga Aur Charu, says that when it comes to projects, she...
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
MUMBAI: Actor Eijaz Khan is on cloud nine as his recent release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Jawan has broken all the...
Actor Andy Kumar Reflects on the Dark Side of Empathy in Social Media Age
MUMBAI: A recent incident made actor Andy Kumar question the need for the audience to be so vocal on social media. He...
Woah! Vivek Oberoi talks about standing up against Salman Khan for Aishwarya Rai in this old viral video
MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi made headlines in the early 2000s for his personal life. While he was hailed as the hottest...
Recent Stories
Eijaz
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his journey of Jawan; says he is looking forward to working with Atlee Sir again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Monika Khanna
Monika Khanna: I always wait for the right time and character when it comes to picking up my next project
Andy Kumar
Actor Andy Kumar Reflects on the Dark Side of Empathy in Social Media Age
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Ranveer Singh Malik: In terms of character growth, I have improved a lot
Pamela
Whoa! THIS Bigg Boss contestant took home Rs 2 crores for just 3 days and its not Sidharth Shukla or Tejasswi Prakash
Helly Shah
Exclusive! : "I don’t know if I would do Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, it all depends on the future" - Helly Shah
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Himesh Reshammiya turns nostalgic on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, remembers the late iconic singer KK!