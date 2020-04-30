I’ll love you more everyday in this life: Karan Singh Grover anniversary wish for Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is celebrating his fourth wedding anniversary with Bipasha Basu today. He shared a beautiful video of them from their wedding.

Along with the video, Karan also penned a heartwarming note for Bipasha. He wrote, 'Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love!

You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain...

You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain...

You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss... I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this...

You pat me on my back when I'm right and kick my ass when I'm wrong...

You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long...

You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend, my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see..

My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity

Thank you my love for being mine

Wish you a very happy anniversary!'

The actress thanked Karan for it and wrote, 'Happy monkeyversary to us'.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums