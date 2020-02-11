I love playing characters which challenge me as an actor: Viren Singh Rathore

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is presenting some very interesting shows off late and one of them is Alif Laila, produced by Triangle Telefilms.

Viren Singh Rathore who has earlier been a part of Spiltsvilla season 8 as a celebrity contestant and has also been a part of Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha will be seen in the project.

While Viren has essayed the role of Surya Dev in Vignaharta Ganesha, he has also played the role of Ashwathama in Paramavtar Shree Krishna. In Alif Laila, Viren will play the role of Wazir Akanak.

In conversation with Viren, the man shared some details about his experience shooting for the show.

He said," It's a amazing experience to work o the sets of Alif Laila where I am playing Wazir, the negative lead. He plans and plots hurdles for the princess. Wazir tries to acquire the place n power of sultan wants to marry the princess.

I like taking up challenging roles where I am required to go out of my comfort zone and be a character."

Way to go Viren!