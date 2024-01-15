I love television and it’s no less than any other medium : Sheela Sharma

MUMBAI: Versatile actress Sheela Sharma, who has done films like Nadiya Ke Paar, Abodh and Hum Saath Saath Hai, is currently seen portraying the character of Dadi in Prateek Sharma’s popular show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’. 

Sharing more about her role she says,” My character Dadi is very interesting. Being head of the family, she has a say in everything happening in the house. I feel very happy about it. In my personal life I have not become a Dadi yet, but in the show she is a very happening Dadi  - just the way I am - so it makes me feel happy."

She adds, "I must mention that emotions are my forte. Right from my Mahabharat days on television, where I played Devaki’s character. That was the height of emotions where I was crying and emoting constantly. I feel very comfortable when I am doing that. Being an emotional person myself, I could do the scenes well.”
 
Sharing about her favourite scenes from the show she says, "It’s just not one scene. There are so many scenes where my concern for the family has been shown. Once when Gazal, the antagonist who tried to ruin their happiness by scheming and plotting, pushes me down from the staircase was a scary scene. Such scenes actually leave an impact on everybody’s mind.  The best part about working with the LSD production house and Prateek Sharma, our producer is that he's very humble, sweet, sensitive, loving and caring.  He's so sweet, so nice and it feels like a family. I feel at home over here. I look forward to coming to my shoot every day. That's the way Prateek Sir makes us feel. You won't believe it, but recently my husband was ill and Prateek Ji messaged me especially and said that I'm just a call away. He mentioned that ‘call me up and I'll be there for you and your family.’ That proves the kind of person he is - very sensitive. So the scenes which he conceives and writes touches everybody. Because he understands what feelings are, what emotions are. Especially in human relations. Be it brother-sister, husband-wife, Bhabi-Nanand or any other relation, he knows it and writes well. Every scene comes out so perfectly. Everyday when I go back home, I carry such beautiful memories. Apart from working and shooting, everyone - technicians to camera crew to makeup and hairdressers is so sweet and caring. We are like one big family. We have such good bonding between actors and there is so much positive energy on the set. Everybody is giving their best. Our motto is to give our best and our show should be the best.”

In the last couple of years the TV industry is going through a transition phase where OTT and films are giving stiff competition and yet TV is retaining its audience. Sheela shares her point of view in this. She adds, "Television as a medium is still very close to audiences and it touches and reaches every household in rural and urban areas. OTT platforms are coming up with really good concepts. Their budget is also good and everything is nice about it. But TV would never stop. There are so many shows which people are hooked to. There are shows which have been going on for so many years with good ratings and that proves TV is still in demand. I love television and it’s no less than any other medium.”
 
The versatile actress also has an important message for Rabb Se Hai Dua audience. She says, "I feel viewers look forward to our show. Whatever they do in their life, they should give their best with full concentration and dedication towards their work and family. Give time to your family and there should be peace and harmony. Taking care and loving each other is the best thing to do. Stay sweet and humble and keep watching our show Rabb Se Hai Dua.”

