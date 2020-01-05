News

I love the vibes of Goa: Sanjay Gagnani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2020 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani, who is currently seen as Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya went to Goa for four days trip for New Year.  

He always celebrates New Year outside Mumbai. It is his 20th visit to Goa where he goes atleast four times in a year. He says, "It was quickly planned trip with financee Poonam Preet and friends.  I love the vibes of Goa. It  has  wide range of lounges, bars, clubs, and along with that, there is a lot of heritage places  too. You can be yourself and chill. This is my second new year in Goa. But I am never bored with this place because whenever I come here I feel that something is still left because it has so much to explore. I indulge in water sports and I got to spend quality time with my fiancee Poonam Preet too". 

As far as marriage plans go he says first his  brother is getting married and then he will think about his marriage!

