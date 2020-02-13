News

“I’m personally really invested in this TV show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’” - tweets comedian Aditi Mittal

MUMBAI: Known to tickle our funny bone, comedian Aditi Mittal has left no stone unturned to win audiences’ heart. Aditi who is an Indian stand-up comedian, actress and writer recently tweeted about her current favorite television show ‘Mere Dad ki Dulhan’ which is currently airing on Sony Entertainment Television. With a stellar cast and intriguing story line this show is being appreciate widely for its plot!  

In her recent tweet Aditi Mittal writes, “I’m personally really invested in this TV show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan”. Her tweet was followed by more comments on the show by her friends. She even wrote, “It’s too much. My mother has started calling me “MEEEYAAAA” just like that Dad character keeps calling out to his daughter. It’s just too much I tell you.” In the show, Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) addresses daughter Niya (Anjali Tatrari) as “NEEEYAAA”. 

The show started off with an adorable chemistry between the father daughter duo. The bonding between reel life father-daughter is so realistic that Anjali has found a father figure in Varun. In the show, Amber (Varun) and Guneet (Shweta) are experiencing their budding romance through a dating website. It will be interesting to watch how will this date turn around! Will this be No Drama Please and Bawra Mann’s perfect match or a disastrous date? 

